(CNN) President Barack Obama ventures to the tiny Pacific speck of Midway Atoll on Thursday, taking in the newly expanded wildlife refuge there in an attempt to burnish his environmental legacy.

It's a remote destination for Air Force One -- the tiny dot of an island is a three-hour flight northwest of Honolulu, surrounded by a vast expanse of ocean. But the President hopes the trek will help underscore the efforts he's taken to preserve some of the world's threatened ecosystems.

While he's there, Obama is set to "interact directly" with some of the wildlife, according to his top climate adviser Brian Deese, though he didn't specify what that might entail

Two-dozen bird species, including the black-footed albatross and red-footed booby, occupy the island, as well as dozens of coral reef-dwelling fish in the surrounding water.