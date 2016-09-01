Story highlights
- Obama hopes his stop will prompt more Americans to take climate change seriously
- Obama looks to boost his climate agenda when he travels on to the Group of 20 summit in China
(CNN)President Barack Obama ventures to the tiny Pacific speck of Midway Atoll on Thursday, taking in the newly expanded wildlife refuge there in an attempt to burnish his environmental legacy.
It's a remote destination for Air Force One -- the tiny dot of an island is a three-hour flight northwest of Honolulu, surrounded by a vast expanse of ocean. But the President hopes the trek will help underscore the efforts he's taken to preserve some of the world's threatened ecosystems.
The White House announced last week that Obama was quadrupling the size of the Papahanaumokuakea marine sanctuary, which includes Midway.
While he's there, Obama is set to "interact directly" with some of the wildlife, according to his top climate adviser Brian Deese, though he didn't specify what that might entail
Two-dozen bird species, including the black-footed albatross and red-footed booby, occupy the island, as well as dozens of coral reef-dwelling fish in the surrounding water.
Endangered monk seals, green turtles and tiger sharks are among the other species that share the fragile marine environment there.
Obama is set to spend about six hours on Midway, according to his public schedule. He'll receive a briefing on the newly expanded national monument from US Fish and Wildlife officials while he's there.
Obama said Wednesday that he would also honor the island's military history as the site of a critical battle during World War II. Obama isn't the first president to visit Midway; Richard Nixon held secret talks there with the South Vietnamese president in 1969. Former first lady Laura Bush also visited Midway during her husband's presidency.
Like his visit last year to the Alaskan wilderness, Obama hopes his stop in a remote and threatened environment will prompt more Americans to take climate change seriously.
He made his case for taking action during remarks near Lake Tahoe Wednesday, warning against electing leaders who deny warming temperatures are the result of human activity.
"The fact is it is man-made," Obama said. "It's not 'we think it is man-made,' it's not, 'we guess it is man-made,' it's not, 'a lot of people are saying it's man-made,' it's not, 'I'm not a scientist so I don't know.' You don't have to be scientist. You have to read, or listen to scientists to know that the overwhelming body of scientific evidence shows us that climate change is caused by human activity," he said.
He was participating in a yearly summit organized by Nevada Sen. Harry Reid.
Obama hopes to further solidify his climate agenda when he travels onward from Midway to the Group of 20 summit in China. He sealed an historic climate accord with Beijing in 2014, and officials said they hope to further cooperation during his bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.