(CNN) President Barack Obama ventured to the tiny Pacific speck of Midway Atoll on Thursday, taking in the newly expanded wildlife refuge in an attempt to burnish his environmental legacy.

It's a remote destination for Air Force One -- the tiny dot of an island is a three-hour flight northwest of Honolulu, surrounded by a vast expanse of ocean. But the President hopes the trek will help underscore the efforts he's taken to preserve some of the world's threatened ecosystems.

Upon arriving Thursday shortly before noon, the President emerged from Air Force One and was met by Midway residents.

"Let me start by saying that this is hallowed ground," Obama said, noting that this was the site of the 1942 Battle of Midway, where "a number of young men lost their lives here ... For us to be able to visit this monument and remind ourselves of the sailors and airmen and everyone involved who were able to rebuff the Japanese force, that was vastly outnumbered, is a testament to their courage and their perseverance."

Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Midway, an atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, was an important naval air station and submarine refit base for the US during the Second World War. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Now it's part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine refuge in the world. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Roughly 1.5 million Laysan albatross nest on Midway during high season. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Dolphins swim in the waters off Sand Island on Midway Atoll. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Tons of plastic debris washes ashore on Midway each year and it's taking a devastating toll on the wildlife there. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Almost all of the albatross die with their stomachs full of plastic debris. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The White Tern is one of 19 bird species found on Midway Atoll in the North Pacific Ocean. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The endangered Hawaiian monk seal also calls Midway home. Hide Caption 9 of 9