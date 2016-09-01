'Make Mexico Great Again Also:' The newest Trump hat

(CNN)The Trump campaign debuted a new piece of swag Wednesday night.
Before the Republican nominee for president delivered a major speech on immigration, two of his more prominent supporters -- former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama -- were spotted sporting baseball caps emblazoned with the phrase "Make Mexico great again also."
The hat's debut comes just hours after Trump traveled south of the border to meet Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
The new piece of headwear looks exactly like the now-infamous "Make America Great Again" cap.
That hat got people talking, as many found its simplicity and cheaply-made appearance pretty funny on top of the head of a billionaire candidate.
It also spawned a John Oliver segment that went viral.
Like its sold-out predecessor, the new hat spawned plenty of great reaction on Twitter.
The grammar in the phrase is questionable -- "also" is typically used before a verb, whereas "too" usually comes after a verb.
It's not for sale on the Trump campaign website ... yet.