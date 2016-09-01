'Make Mexico Great Again Also:' The newest Trump hat

(CNN) The Trump campaign debuted a new piece of swag Wednesday night.

Rudy Giuliani's hat says "MAKE MEXICO GREAT AGAIN ALSO." pic.twitter.com/qydTO4ALdX — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) September 1, 2016

Before the Republican nominee for president delivered a major speech on immigration, two of his more prominent supporters -- former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama -- were spotted sporting baseball caps emblazoned with the phrase "Make Mexico great again also."

The hat's debut comes just hours after Trump traveled south of the border to meet Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Jeff Sessions wore it too! This is beyond amazing pic.twitter.com/nIngOji4c8 — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) September 1, 2016

The new piece of headwear looks exactly like the now-infamous "Make America Great Again" cap.