(CNN) It's not every day that there are more people on board Air Force One than in the place it touches down, but Thursday is one of those occasions.

It's a big green feather in Obama's cap as he seeks to cement his environmental legacy before he leaves office.

WHERE AND WHAT IS MIDWAY?

Midway is a tiny ring of coral reef in the middle of the North Pacific Ocean, more than 1,300 miles and three hours by plane from Honolulu, where Obama was born. It's part of the Hawaiian archipelago, but it's the only island that isn't technically part of the state of Hawaii.

If the name "Midway" sounds familiar, it's because the island is where the US scored its most famous naval victory, defeating Japan at the Battle of Midway in 1942.

The battle transformed the Second World War in the Pacific, but today Midway is on the front lines of a different conflict -- the fight to save the world's oceans.

WHY IS OBAMA GOING THERE?

Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Midway, an atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, was an important naval air station and submarine refit base for the US during the Second World War. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Now it's part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine refuge in the world. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Roughly 1.5 million Laysan albatross nest on Midway during high season. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Dolphins swim in the waters off Sand Island on Midway Atoll. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Tons of plastic debris washes ashore on Midway each year and it's taking a devastating toll on the wildlife there. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Almost all of the albatross die with their stomachs full of plastic debris. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The White Tern is one of 19 bird species found on Midway Atoll in the North Pacific Ocean. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The endangered Hawaiian monk seal also calls Midway home. Hide Caption 9 of 9

Obama is visiting Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to underscore the efforts he's taken to preserve some of the world's threatened ecosystems.

Last week, he quadrupled the area of the sanctuary to nearly the size of the Gulf of Mexico. On Thursday, he will interact with some of its wildlife, according to his top climate adviser Brian Deese.

With 19 bird species like the black-footed albatross and red-footed booby occupying Midway, here's hoping Obama packed his binoculars.

MIDWAY BY THE NUMBERS

Only 50 people live on Midway, which means the island's population will triple once Obama and his 100-member entourage of staff and journalists arrive.

But 1.5 million Laysan albatross call Midway home. The albatross carry five tons of plastic onto the island each year — plastic that was created, consumed and then dumped by humans, and is now is being fed by these birds to their chicks.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year.

The plastic bags, coffee cups and toothbrushes we use each day don't magically disappear when we throw them away. Some plastic gets recycled, but a lot of it — 8 million tons each year — ends up in the world's oceans.

CNN visited Midway this summer, where an endless plastic tide washes up on shore every day, poisoning and killing the island's rich wildlife. Plastic is part of the sand and part of the fish, and experts fear it could be making its way into the food we eat.

Our exclusive documentary from one of the remotest island chains on the planet is due out soon. It explores the damage that plastic pollution is doing to the world — and the damage it could be doing to you.