Operation removes Gadhafi-era chemical weapons materials from Libya

A US defense official told CNN the US military was not involved in the removal operation

Washington (CNN) Chemical weapons-related materials developed during Moammar Gadhafi's decades-long rule were removed from Libya as part of an international maritime operation, US officials said Thursday.

The Denmark-led operation took place Saturday and was coordinated by the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). It was conducted in accordance with a UN resolution at the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), according to a statement issued by National Security Council spokesman Ned Price.

Price called the 500 tons that was removed "the remains of the chemical weapons stockpile accumulated by Moammar Gadhafi's regime."

A UK naval vessel helped escort the Danish ship bearing the chemicals out of Libya, according to a statement issued by the British government.

The Royal Navy ship "will help ensure chemical weapons precursors do not fall into the hands of extremist groups, including Daesh," UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said, using another term for ISIS.

