(CNN)Congressman John Lewis is a civil rights icon who isn't afraid to get close to the people.
We already knew this about him, but Lewis really showed it Wednesday when he ended his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by crowd surfing.
"You want to crowd surf?" Colbert asked, to which Lewis hopped up and danced his way over to the audience.
The 76-year-old politician, well known for his activism in the civil rights movement, did a little practicing before being hoisted into the crowd and passed overhead from person to person. The stunt closed out the show.
Lewis was there to promote the third installment of his graphic novel "March," a series about his remarkable place in history. He also discussed June's sit-in to protest a lack of action on gun control, how he met Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick's recent refusal to stand during the national anthem.
"This young man, this football player, is acting according to the dictates of his conscience," Lewis said. "And we should support him."
Colbert had a special gift for his guest, and for anyone reading "March." His graphics department designed one more panel for the book, depicting the interview that just aired. The only difference? Colbert held a Captain America shield, while Lewis wore the Infinity Gauntlet.