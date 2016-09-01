Story highlights Congressman John Lewis was on Colbert's show to promote his graphic novel series, "March"

He also discussed the recent sit-in he led in Washington and Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest

(CNN) Congressman John Lewis is a civil rights icon who isn't afraid to get close to the people.

We already knew this about him, but Lewis really showed it Wednesday when he ended his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by crowd surfing.

"You want to crowd surf?" Colbert asked, to which Lewis hopped up and danced his way over to the audience.

Congressman John Lewis, everyone! Civil rights icon, gnarly crowd surfer #LSSC pic.twitter.com/a1485JEYDZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 1, 2016

The 76-year-old politician, well known for his activism in the civil rights movement , did a little practicing before being hoisted into the crowd and passed overhead from person to person. The stunt closed out the show.

