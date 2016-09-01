Biden to Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silver spoon in his mouth'

Story highlights Biden made his second appearance (?) on the campaign trail to stump for Clinton in Warren, Ohio

Biden is considered to be a powerful surrogate for Clinton in battleground states like Ohio, Pennsylvania

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at Donald Trump Wednesday for being out of touch with working Americans during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Ohio.

Biden, appealing to a crowd gathered at a United Auto Workers hall in Warren, Ohio, slammed the Republican presidential nominee for not understanding the struggles faced by middle class America, particularly those employed by the automobile industry.

"I'm so sick and tired -- I know I'm not supposed to get angry, but I'm so sick and tired of hearing people like Trump and the Chamber of Commerce, the National Chamber, talking about we get paid too much," Biden said to applause. "Give me a break. Give me a break. This is a guy born with a silver spoon in his mouth that now he's choking on because his foot is in his mouth along with a spoon."

Biden, a powerful surrogate for Clinton in Rust Belt battleground states like Ohio and Pennsylvania, continued to lay out his argument against Trump's presidential candidacy that he first presented at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Read More