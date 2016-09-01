House Republicans find success separating from Trump

Donald Trump's poll numbers slid steadily in key battleground states, their Democratic counterparts outraised them by nearly 3-1 in July, and talk about the Senate GOP majority slipping away triggered fresh worries that the large House majority could also be in jeopardy.

But there is evidence that House Republicans' strategy to separate their fates from their party's controversial nominee is working.

Polling data in half a dozen competitive races conducted jointly by House Republican candidates and the National Republican Congressional Committee in recent weeks show that while Trump is trailing Hillary Clinton in geographic regions across the country, House GOP candidates are outperforming their nominee. The GOP candidates are also leading their Democratic opponents.

Trump's abysmal poll numbers among Hispanic voters are a factor House Republicans fear could be a drag in several races around the country. But in Nevada's third congressional district, a seat Democrats targeted and where Hispanic voters make up roughly 15% of the vote, the GOP candidate, businessman Danny Tarkanian, currently leads Democratic opponent Jacky Rosen by 12 points in a poll that also includes third party candidates. The same poll, done by the Tarrance Group and the NRCC, has Clinton ahead of Trump in this district by 3 points.

California, a reliably blue state where Democrats are hoping to make some key gains, is an area where House Republicans -- at least for now -- appear to be holding their own in some districts with sizable Latino voting blocs. Recent polling by Public Opinion Strategies and the GOP campaign committee shows that in the 7th congressional district in the Sacramento area -- one that political handicappers view as an evenly split race -- the Republican challenger, Scott Jones, is essentially tied with Democratic Rep. Ami Bera. The same polls show Clinton leading Trump narrowly there.

Iowa GOP Rep. Rob Blum is one of his party's most endangered incumbents. Earlier this year, he tweeted out comments in which he essentially rooted for an economic recession in Washington, and Democrats often point to his membership in the conservative House Freedom Caucus as being out of step with his middle of the road district.

Despite Democrats efforts to link Blum to Trump with digital advertising earlier this summer, Blum currently leads Monica Vernon in polling done earlier this month by 7 points according to his campaign's internal polling. The same poll shows Trump trailing Clinton in the district by 8 points.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's home state of Wisconsin is home to another race where the GOP candidate is doing far better in the polls than Trump. In an open seat in Wisconsin's eighth district, where GOP Rep. Reid Ribble is retiring, GOP candidate Mike Gallagher holds a 52%-36% lead over the Democratic candidate, Tom Nelson, according to internal polling by Gallagher's campaign by Public Opinion strategies and the NRCC. Trump has a much slimmer 3 point lead over Clinton in the district.

Photos: Donald Trump's empire Photos: Donald Trump's empire Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire. Hide Caption 1 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City. Hide Caption 2 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together. Hide Caption 3 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve." Hide Caption 4 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999. Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice." Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Trump said that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the President's Hawaiian birth certificate , Trump said "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate." Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people." Hide Caption 21 of 21

House Republican candidates in these races and others are working to put more distance between themselves and Trump, and even walk back earlier expressions of support. In Jones' case, he pledged earlier this year he would back Trump, but eased off that in a radio interview in August after the fallout this summer from Trump's attacks on a Gold Star family.

Speaking with KFBK AM/93.1 FM, Jones said about his vote in November for president, "I don't know what I am going to do, to be honest with you."

Democrats have continually pressed for Arizona GOP Rep. Martha McSally to publicly say whether she supports Trump, but she has managed to avoid questions. Two years ago, McSally won her Tucson-area seat by just 167 votes following a recount. But recent polling by McSally's campaign and the NRCC, conducted before this week's primary to determine whom her Democratic opponent would be, shows her leading either Democratic challenger by nearly 20 points, while Trump is losing to Clinton in the district by 2 points.

Ticket splitting in a presidential year is rare, but some Republicans believe in this odd election cycle voters view Trump in a completely different category than congressional candidates.

"House Democrats' and the DCCC's strategy of running a single note, one-size-fits-all campaign is failing, and is just another example of how out of touch they are and why they will continue to flounder in the minority," Katie Martin, spokeswoman for the NRCC told CNN.

She added: "Voters have seen firsthand that their Republican member of Congress has their back, and they will reward that hard work this fall."

With a large roughly 60 Republican majority in the House, the math is tough for House Democrats to retake the chamber -- they need to pick up 30 seats. But party strategists downplay GOP polls at this point in the race, arguing they don't account for "informed voter" input -- surveys in which pollsters give more information about the candidates and their stances on issues before assessing match-ups between candidates.

One senior House Democratic strategist familiar with Democratic polling conceded to CNN that while many incumbents and GOP candidates in open seat races are currently leading, they believe GOP support is "soft" and polls will shift in the fall when more voters tune into races below the presidential level.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is holding up the Trump's candidacy as the reason more people are keeping their eyes on the battle for the House. In a recent presentation to Democratic donors at a retreat hosted in Napa Valley by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Lujan outlined 50 to 60 GOP seats he believes are in play now, according to a senior House Democratic source familiar with the discussion. He stressed that 10 of these districts -- in places like Minnesota, Michigan and wealthy northern New Jersey suburbs -- are places Democrats have some traction because of Trump's negative approval ratings.

In a statement to CNN, Lujan rejected the notion that House Republicans can separate themselves from the top of the ticket, saying, "it's undeniable that this is a nationalized election dictated by Donald Trump, and House races are shifting based on forces larger than the individual districts themselves."

The New Mexico Democrat pointed out the seats he views as competitive "just so happens to be where Donald Trump is doing the worst."

Without predicting the House could turn blue, Lujan said, "House Democrats have great reason for optimism this fall."

There is still another 68 days until the election, and Republicans concede that Trump's erratic and unpredictable campaign could still shift the political map. Democrats pulled in more than $12 million in July, after a successful national convention nominating Clinton, with the GOP raising just $4.6 million. There is no evidence right now that skittish GOP donors who aren't funding Trump's presidential race are actually writing big checks to House Republicans.

And despite the polling, post Labor Day television advertising in many of these races could affect the matchups. While Democrats raised more money during the summer, both House campaign committees have roughly the same amount of cash on hand heading into the fall. The NRCC has $64 million, and the DCCC has about $62 million. Outside groups are also starting to ramp up their campaigns on the airwaves.

The biggest question in November will be turnout. If Clinton's supporters are more motivated and GOP voters who now say they are prefer Republican House candidates decide to stay home instead of pulling the lever for Trump, the leads the GOP now holds in swing districts across the country could be wiped away.