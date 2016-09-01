Clinton to begin airing ads in Arizona on Friday

Story highlights Clinton will begin airing the ads Friday

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign will begin airing ads in Arizona on Friday, multiple Clinton aides tell CNN, a move that comes hours after Donald Trump said "there will be no amnesty" in a fiery immigration speech that Clinton aides dubbed "his darkest speech yet."

Role Models, an ad that features kids watching Trump make some of his more salacious comments, will begin airing on Friday as part of the six-figure ad buy, the aides said.

A Democrat presidential candidate has only won Arizona once in the last ten elections -- Bill Clinton won the state in 1996 -- but Clinton's top campaign aides believe that Trump's strategy to stay on the right on immigration and not moderate opens a lane for them to possibly win the state if a higher than average number of Latinos turn out.

The ad buy comes weeks after Clinton's campaign decided to expand their political and organizing operations into Arizona, telling state Democratic leaders that they planned to invest six figures in a ground operation in the state. Clinton currently has two offices in Arizona.

Clinton's investment states like Arizona and Georgia -- another state the campaign pledged to spend more on organizing -- is less about a sure-fire belief that Clinton will win them, but rather to expand the battleground map and make Trump fight hard for those two red states.

