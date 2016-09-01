Bush family hacker 'Guccifer' gets 4 years in prison

Story highlights According to the Justice Department, Lazar admitted to hacking about 100 American victims

A second hacker has adopted his moniker to release sensitive documents online

Washington (CNN) The hacker famous for revealing family photos and paintings of the Bush family and emails from a Hillary Clinton associate was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison.

Marcel Lazar, 44, a Romanian who went by the name "Guccifer" in his cyber exploits, had pleaded guilty in May to hacking and identity theft.

He was given 52 months in prison Thursday by a judge in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Guccifer was famous for hacking into an email account of a member of the Bush family, revealing family photos of former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, including the younger Bush's penchant for painting.

He also hacked into the email account of Clinton friend and adviser Sidney Blumenthal, publishing correspondence between the two and revealing Clinton's private email server that she used as secretary of state.

