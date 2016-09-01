Mexican president explains why he met with Trump

Story highlights Peña Nieto said he told Trump Mexico wouldn't pay for a wall

The op-ed comes a day after Trump's visit to the country

Washington (CNN) The president of Mexico explained Thursday why he invited Donald Trump to visit his country, pitching the trip as a chance to meet with someone important -- even if the Republican nominee is widely disliked in the country.

"I was very clear in public and in private to emphasize the fact that in Mexico, we feel offended and hurt by his statements about Mexicans," Enrique Peña Nieto wrote in an op-ed for his El Universal. "I expressed that we deserve respect, that we are honest, hardworking people, that we value our families and the culture of effort."

Peña Nieto and Trump met in Mexico City Wednesday on a whirlwind visit ahead of Trump's major immigration speech in Arizona. In public, Trump and Peña Nieto mostly struck a friendly tone, though acrimony later broke out over whether the pair had discussed Mexican payment for a US-Mexico border wall, a trademark Trump policy.

"I was also very clear in my conversation with Trump on the border: Mexico will not pay for any wall," Peña Nieto wrote.

Trump has disputed Peña Nieto's account, and in his speech on Wednesday he declared , "Mexico will pay for the wall. 100%. They don't know it yet, but they're going to pay for the wall."

Read More