Trump adds deputy campaign manager for stretch run

Story highlights Trump hired David Bossie as deputy campaign manager

Bossie adds several decades of national political experience to Trump's presidential bid

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign is undergoing more top-level changes, just two weeks after Trump reshuffled his campaign leadership.

The Republican nominee hired David Bossie, the president of the conservative political advocacy group Citizens United, as deputy campaign manager to help steer his campaign in the final months of the election, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway confirmed to CNN Thursday.

The campaign's hire of Bossie adds several decades of national political experience to Trump's presidential bid, which has faced several weeks of gloomy poll numbers.

Trump announced the hire Thursday in an interview with The Washington Post -- an outlet Trump has banned from attending his campaign events as credentialed press -- telling the newspaper that Bossie has been "a friend of mine for many years."

"Solid. Smart. Loves politics, knows how to win," Trump said in the interview.

