Story highlights Aguilar told CNN he felt "disappointed" and "misled" by Trump after his immigration speech

But Aguilar remained adamant that he would still not vote for Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) A prominent Latino surrogate for Donald Trump announced Thursday he had officially withdrawn his support from the Republican presidential nominee after the real estate mogul resumed his hard-line immigration position in a major policy speech in Arizona.

Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles President Alfonso Aguilar told CNN he felt disappointed and misled by Trump and his campaign after recent speculation the Republican nominee would soften his stance on undocumented immigrants.

"For the last two months, he said he was not going to deport people without criminal records," Aguilar told CNN's Carol Costello on "Newsroom." "And then we heard yesterday, and I was totally disappointed -- not surprised, but disappointed -- and slightly misled, because he gave the impression and the campaign gave the impression until yesterday morning that he was going to deal with the undocumented in a compassionate way.

Trump on Wednesday returned to the same immigration rhetoric that saw him clinch the GOP nomination, telling an audience in Phoenix that there would be "no amnesty" for undocumented migrants living in the United States under his presidency.

