Why Syria's children should be a global priority

Story highlights According to the United Nations, 4 million Syrian children are out of school

Hagar Hajjar Chemali: In the interest of national security, we should invest in creating opportunities for these displaced children

Hagar Hajjar Chemali is CEO of Greenwich Media Strategies. She is the former director of communications and spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN and was director for Syria and Lebanon at the White House. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) We've all seen the gut-wrenching photo of the 5-year-old Syrian child -- -- pulled out of the rubble in Aleppo and placed in an ambulance, his young face reflecting an obliviousness to the misery around him and the dismal future ahead.

His photo is sadly not the first of a Syrian child suffering from this interminable sectarian chaos. As with the release of other such images, people around the world instantly took to social media to share the photo of this poor boy and decry the violence in Syria. All of us saw our children in Omran -- small, defenseless, innocent.

Hagar Hajjar Chemali

It's easy to feel deeply from 6,000 miles away. It's harder to do something about it. Governments globally should beware: If we don't do something to address the situation in Syria and save these children from their current fate, then we won't just undermine the future of these children, but our own as well.

I recently saw the documentary "Our Last Stand" about an Assyrian-Americans's journey through her ancient homeland in Iraq and Syria. The film showcases conversations with children in refugee camps and demonstrates the deep psychological effects war is having on them. In one moving scene, a boy breaks down into tears as he explains how ISIS took everything from his family and left it with nothing.

And, sadly, he is just one of many children suffering the effects of war and terror.