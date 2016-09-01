Jay Parini , a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont and is the author of " Jesus: The Human Face of God . . " The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) So Mother Teresa will become an official "saint" on Sunday. The prospect of her canonization means very little to those outside the church, many of whom deride her. Indeed, she was the subject of a famous diatribe by Christopher Hitchens, who described her as "a fanatic, a fundamentalist and a fraud."

In my view, she deserves sainthood for a number of reasons, and even those not wholly committed to the angelic orders should revere her example of commitment to helping the poorest of the poor.

Before that, people became saints by popular acclaim -- a process that was obviously not rigorous. There is now a step-by-step that starts with the death of somebody who was regarded by many as "holy." The local bishop investigates the life of the person for signs of THIS holiness. After this, a panel in the Vatican investigates the potential saint, and -- if successful -- the person becomes "venerable."

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Then comes "beatification," which involves at least one miracle. A miracle suggests that the person lives in heaven now, and therefore can intercede with God on someone's behalf. The idea isn't that the church makes someone "blessed," hence beatified; the idea is that God has already done this, and the church is acknowledging the fact of it. At least another miracle is required for actual sainthood.

There is an elaborate process involved in making saints, and the church listens to those who have opposing views, such as Hitchens on Mother Teresa. The late writer didn't like her because she took money and awards from lots of creeps -- including the horrible Duvalier family of Haiti.

Photos: Mother Teresa and me Gautam Lewis is a pilot, photographer and polio survivor. He spent his early years under the care of Mother Teresa. He photographed these sisters praying on the tomb of Mother Teresa in May 2016. "It was very emotional being there," he says. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me This woman is a beggar from 24 Parganas, possibly the same district Gautam is originally from. She told Gautam she was also a victim of domestic violence. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Mother Teresa opened Shishu Bhavan, a home for abandoned street babies and children, in Kolkata in 1955. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Today, Shishu Bhavan still provides a home for abandoned and destitute children, including those with special needs. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me These orphans, photographed by Gautam in 2009, were rescued by the Missionaries of Charity and taken to Shishu Bhavan. Gautam says the time he spent at the home was tough. "My memories from that period are dark, sad, and lonely," he says. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Gautam photographed this girl begging outside the children's home. "She reminded me of my little sister, Lindi, and my mother, Patricia," he says. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Gautam photographed these sisters, who have stayed together as orphans at the children's home in the care of the Missionaries of Charity. "I probably have brothers and sisters but I don't know who they are," says Gautam. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Gautam says it took him years to be able to return to Shishu Bhavan. "But now I feel as though I'm going back to my fellow siblings, to the brothers and sisters I left behind." Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Novice nuns stand and pray before they start their work at the Home for the Dying and Destitute. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me The Home for the Dying and Destitute was the first home Mother Teresa set up when she came to Kolkata. "I've never taken a photograph of a dying person before," says Gautam. "It's something I'll never forget." Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me A tabla player is pictured at the Home for the Dying and the Destitute. "Even though he was in a place where he was being provided end of life care, he was still happy and musical," says Gautam. "Where there is joy, there is life -- one of the reasons Kolkata is also called the 'City of Joy.'" Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Mother Teresa and me Women at the Home for the Dying and the Destitute. "I found seeing simple, everyday acts done with such care and support from the sisters really overwhelming," Gautam says. Hide Caption 12 of 12

He wondered where all the money went, as the hospice she ran in Calcutta was "as run down when she died as it always had been—she preferred California clinics when she got sick herself—and her order always refused to publish any audit. But we have her own claim that she opened 500 convents in more than 100 countries, all bearing the name of her own order. Excuse me, but this is modesty and humility?"

So she was self-serving at times, not so good at running her organization, and less than perfect as a human being. Let's just say all of that is true.

I would argue that she still deserves sainthood.

My reasons for loving Mother Teresa , and regarding her as a true saint, have to do with the work she did, as well as her example as a Christian who persevered despite her long-standing personal despair. She devoted herself for over half a century to those on the ragged edge of society: orphans, the poor and dying, the sick. She did so despite 50 years of spiritual aridity, a "dark night of the soul" that seemed endless, as revealed in her posthumous letters.

Photos: American saints and blesseds St. Junipero Serra Pope Francis canonized during his visit to the U.S . Serra is credited with founding several missions in California that were created to spread the Christian gospel to the native peoples of that part of North America. Some Native Americans oppose Serra's canonization; they say his work contributed to the oppression of their ancestors. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), known as Mother Cabrini, was the first American citizen to be canonized. The Italian-born nun founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and was canonized in 1946. Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds St. Marianne Cope was born Barbara Koob in 1838 in West Germany, but her family moved to the United States when she was an infant. She joined the Sisters of St. Francis in her early 20s and received the name "Sister Marianne." She is best known for her work with people afflicted with leprosy in Hawaii. She died in Hawaii in 1918. Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich was born in 1901 in New Jersey. She joined the Sisters of Charity in 1925. She is best known for her spiritual writings, which were published after her 1927 death under the title "Greater Perfection." Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds This is an undated photograph of St. Katharine Drexel. She was born in Philadelphia in 1858 and died in 1955. The heiress-turned-nun and founder of Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament is best known for devoting her life and fortune to starting schools in 13 states for blacks, missions for Native Americans in 16 states and 40 other mission centers and 23 rural schools. Pope John Paul II canonized her in 2000. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds St. Rose-Philippine Duchesne was born in 1769 in France. She became a nun when she was 18, but her contemplative community was dispersed after the French Revolution. When she was 35, she joined the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. When she was 49, she was born in 1769 in France. She became a nun when she was 18, but her contemplative community was dispersed after the French Revolution. When she was 35, she joined the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. When she was 49, she sailed for what was then known as the New World, where she established her order's first house outside France and founded several schools. She died in St. Charles, Missouri, in 1852. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds After a mass to celebrate the canonization of St. Mother Theodore Guerin, visitors look at the portrait of the French-born 19th-century nun at the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 2006. She is best known for founding schools in Illinois and throughout Indiana. She is the patron saint of Indianapolis. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds This is a statue of St. Isaac Jogues, thought to be the first Catholic priest to go to Manhattan, at New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral. He is best known for his work as a missionary to the Huron and Algonquian nations in the area colonized by France in what is now the United States and Canada. Jogues, who died in 1646 after he was hit with a Mohawk tomahawk, is the patron saint of the Americas and Canada. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos was a German-born Redemptorist priest who pastored and preached in Catholic parishes and missions in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, Michigan, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Illinois, New Jersey and other states from 1844 until his death of yellow fever in 1867. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds St. Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton (1774-1821) was canonized as the first American-born saint in 1975. Seton converted to Catholicism after her husband's death. She founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph, the first order of religious women in America, as well as several schools. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds St. John Neumann was the first Redemptorist priest to profess his vows in the United States. The German-born priest became a U.S. citizen in 1848, at age 36. He is best known for establishing the first unified system of Catholic schools in Philadelphia. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds This is a wooden statue of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, a 17th-century Mohawk woman who was canonized in 2012. She is best known for teaching prayers to children and working with the elderly and sick. St. Kateri died in 1680, just before her 24th birthday. She is the Roman Catholic Church's first Native American saint. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: American saints and blesseds This is a statue of St. Damien de Veuster of Moloka'i, who was best known for his work with people suffering with leprosy in the Hawaiian islands. The Belgian-born priest ended up in Hawaii as a replacement for his brother, also a priest, who had been assigned to a mission in Hawaii but subsequently became too ill to travel. Upon arriving, the young priest offered to stay in the leper colony at Moloka'i permanently to help by building schools, hospitals, churches and coffins, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website. He worked closely with St. Marianne Cope. St. Damien ultimately contracted leprosy and died in 1889 at age 49. He is Hawaii's patron saint. Hide Caption 13 of 13

She felt utterly bereft, cut off from God and his grace for reasons she could not quite comprehend. To one confidante, she wrote : "Jesus has a very special love for you, [but] as for me, the silence and the emptiness is so great, that I look and do not see,--Listen and do not hear--the tongue moves [in prayer] but does not speak ... I want you to pray for me--that I let Him have [a] free hand."

One priest who knew her recently recalled that as a young woman, she had enjoyed a close relationship with Jesus, who actually spoke to her, telling her to found an order of nuns who would be "so united to me as to radiate my love on souls."

She did found this great order, the Missionaries of Charity, a movement that has spread through the world and is dedicated to the poorest people in any given society. Their number has grown from a dozen workers in 1950 to over 5,000 at present. Their mission will be found i n 139 countries. It would be difficult even to count the number of human beings helped in some way by this organization.

JUST WATCHED Mother Teresa on the path to sainthood Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mother Teresa on the path to sainthood 05:59

In spite of her private misery, she persevered, believing in the work of identifying with the mission of Jesus, who had a special love of the poor -- those on the margins of society, those without fame or wealth or power, those truly discarded by the rest of the world. She believed she could, indeed must, take on the cross herself and find her way to union with God through these labors.

I don't think you have to be a Christian (as I am) or a Roman Catholic (as I am not) to appreciate the depth of her example.

Mother Teresa is already a saint in my heart. I don't especially care whether she has official recognition or not, although I'm glad to think she has it, and that those who wish to follow her example, which is the example of Christ, may find a way to grace through her.