Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

F1: Felipe Massa to retire at end of 2016 season

By Matt Knight, CNN

Updated 12:45 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Williams driver Felipe Massa has announced that he will retire from Formula 1 after the final race of the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
Williams driver Felipe Massa has announced that he will retire from Formula 1 after the final race of the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Having spent his formative years racing karts in his native Brazil, Massa got his big break in Formula One with Swiss-based Team Sauber, making his debut in the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and taking his first F1 points just one race later in Malaysia.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
Having spent his formative years racing karts in his native Brazil, Massa got his big break in Formula One with Swiss-based Team Sauber, making his debut in the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and taking his first F1 points just one race later in Malaysia.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Switching to Ferrari in 2006, Massa replaced Honda-bound compatriot Rubens Barrichello and enjoyed his maiden podium with a third-place finish at the European Grand Prix. He followed that up with second places in the United States and Germany, partnering the legendary Michael Schumacher in the German&#39;s last ever championship campaign in the iconic red.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
Switching to Ferrari in 2006, Massa replaced Honda-bound compatriot Rubens Barrichello and enjoyed his maiden podium with a third-place finish at the European Grand Prix. He followed that up with second places in the United States and Germany, partnering the legendary Michael Schumacher in the German's last ever championship campaign in the iconic red.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
And that elusive first Formula 1 victory came soon after, as Massa took the plaudits in Turkey after his maiden pole position. Ferrari retained the Brazilian after a series of other impressive performances.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
And that elusive first Formula 1 victory came soon after, as Massa took the plaudits in Turkey after his maiden pole position. Ferrari retained the Brazilian after a series of other impressive performances.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
He would go on to enjoy his most successful period on the track with Ferarri, as the Brazilian clocked up 11 race wins and 36 podiums. Just a single point separated Massa from the championship in 2008 as he pushed McLaren&#39;s Lewis Hamilton (right) all the way.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
He would go on to enjoy his most successful period on the track with Ferarri, as the Brazilian clocked up 11 race wins and 36 podiums. Just a single point separated Massa from the championship in 2008 as he pushed McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (right) all the way.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
But the Brazilian was victim of a terrible accident in the summer of 2009, careering off the circuit in qualifying for the Hungary Grand Prix at 200kph (125mph) after being struck on the head by a loose spring from the car of Brawn GP driver Barrichello. Massa suffered a fractured skull and spent several days in a medically-induced coma.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
But the Brazilian was victim of a terrible accident in the summer of 2009, careering off the circuit in qualifying for the Hungary Grand Prix at 200kph (125mph) after being struck on the head by a loose spring from the car of Brawn GP driver Barrichello. Massa suffered a fractured skull and spent several days in a medically-induced coma.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Massa valiantly returned to the track in 2010 alongside new teammate Fernando Alonso, and podium finishes in both Bahrain and Australia suggested he was ready to put the trauma of his accident behind him.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
Massa valiantly returned to the track in 2010 alongside new teammate Fernando Alonso, and podium finishes in both Bahrain and Australia suggested he was ready to put the trauma of his accident behind him.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
However, as the season developed, Alonso increasingly looked the more consistent performer -- culminating in Massa infamously being forced to move aside for his teammate at the 2010 German Grand Prix.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
However, as the season developed, Alonso increasingly looked the more consistent performer -- culminating in Massa infamously being forced to move aside for his teammate at the 2010 German Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Speculation Massa would lose his drive with Ferrari was quelled with impressive performances in the back-end of 2012, but the following season a number of accidents -- including two in Monaco -- slowed any building momentum for the Brazilian.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
Speculation Massa would lose his drive with Ferrari was quelled with impressive performances in the back-end of 2012, but the following season a number of accidents -- including two in Monaco -- slowed any building momentum for the Brazilian.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
And Massa was eventually replaced by Kimi Raikkonen in 2014, prompting the Brazilian to make the switch to Williams. Despite a less competitive car, he has continued to perform well -- scoring a number of further podiums and finishing sixth in the standings.
Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement
And Massa was eventually replaced by Kimi Raikkonen in 2014, prompting the Brazilian to make the switch to Williams. Despite a less competitive car, he has continued to perform well -- scoring a number of further podiums and finishing sixth in the standings.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
massa handsSauber Felipe Massa f1 Bahrain GP1Massa and Schumacher ferrari f1 Hamilton Massa f1 Felipe Massa crash 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix Felipe Massa ferrariAlonso Massa f1 ferrari massa crash monacomassa bottas

Story highlights

  • Felipe Massa to retire from F1
  • Massa last race will be in Abu Dhabi
  • Brazilian has 11 wins and 41 podiums

(CNN)Felipe Massa, one of the most popular and talented drivers on the Formula One grid, is to retire from the sport at the end of the 2016 season.

The Williams Racing driver -- a veteran of 242 grands prix -- posted a seven-minute video message on his official Facebook page, Thursday, confirming his departure after 15 years in F1.
    Massa, 35, said his career has given him "great pride, joy and happiness" before going on to thank a long list of people who have supported him including his current team, Williams.
    "Williams is a team I have such affection," Massa said. "I (will) keep racing and will give my best to make a great second part of the championship...
    "I want to thank Claire (Williams) for the opportunity I had to be part of this team that is in my heart — for all the mechanics, engineers and all the people who are part of my history of my career at Williams."
    Felipe Massa&#39;s dream circuit
    spc the circuit felipe massa dream circuit_00012217

      JUST WATCHED

      Felipe Massa's dream circuit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Felipe Massa's dream circuit 01:26
    Read More

    A storied career

    The Brazilian joined the British racing team co-founded by Frank Williams in 2014 after spending eight years at Ferrari.
    He made his F1 debut for Sauber in 2002 before joining the Italian team in 2006 where he partnered seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen and latterly Fernando Alonso.
    It was during his time at the Italian team that Massa enjoyed his most successful period in the sport winning 11 races — his first at 2006 Turkish Grand Prix — and 36 podiums. A further five top three finishes would follow at Williams.
    His final win was at the Brazilian Grand Prix -- the last race of the 2008 season -- in what turned out to be a bittersweet affair.
    Vying with Lewis Hamilton for the drivers' championship, Massa initially thought the title was his when he took the checkered flag at Interlagos.
    Hamilton, who led the standings coming into the race, needed to finish fifth at worst to guarantee the title, but started the final lap running in sixth place.
    Massa's and Ferrari celebrations were cut short when Hamilton passed Timo Glock in the final corners of the race to secure a first drivers' championship.
    It would be the closest Massa would get to winning the world title.
    WATCH: Massa worried for Brazilian F1 future
    A career low came less than a year later, when his helmet was struck by stray suspension spring from Rubens Barrichello's Brawn car during qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix.
    The impact fractured his skull leaving him fighting for his life in intensive care in a Budapest hospital. However, after emergency surgery above his left eye and a subsequent operation to fit a titanium plate to strengthen the skull, Massa made a full recovery allowing him to return for the 2010 season.
    Massa was denied a 12th F1 win at the German Grand Prix that year, when Ferrari requested his new teammate Alonso be allowed to overtake while he was leading the race.
    Ferrari's "team orders" were widely condemned by fans and also earned a $100,000 fine by world motorsport's governing body, the FIA, for breaking Sporting Regulations.

    The speculation begins

    Massa's announcement comes ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix — the 14th of the 21-race season — at Monza with Williams currently fifth place in the constructors' standings two points behind Force India.
    READ: Formula One title standings
    The Sao Paulo native has his home grand prix at Interlagos to look forward to on November 13 before bringing the curtain down on his F1 career in Abu Dhabi two weeks later.
    With the Brazilian vacating his seat, speculation about who will replace him is set to intensify.
    In August, Williams team boss Claire Williams hinted that Jenson Button might be an option for the 2017 season.
    "He is a great talent in the car, but also outside of the car and we need a driver like him," Williams told Press Association Sport.
    Button, the 2009 world champion, is currently at McLaren but has yet to be confirmed as part of their line up for next season.
    Ahead of last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the Briton said he expects his future to be decided imminently.
    "I can't put a timescale on it, but it will be soon enough," Button said.
    Felipe vs. Felipe
    spc the circuit felipe massa versus felipe nasr_00010627

      JUST WATCHED

      Felipe vs. Felipe

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Felipe vs. Felipe 02:58