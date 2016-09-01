F1: Felipe Massa to retire at end of 2016 season

Story highlights Felipe Massa to retire from F1

Massa last race will be in Abu Dhabi

Brazilian has 11 wins and 41 podiums

(CNN) Felipe Massa, one of the most popular and talented drivers on the Formula One grid, is to retire from the sport at the end of the 2016 season.

The Williams Racing driver -- a veteran of 242 grands prix -- posted a seven-minute video message on his official Facebook page, Thursday, confirming his departure after 15 years in F1.

Massa, 35, said his career has given him "great pride, joy and happiness" before going on to thank a long list of people who have supported him including his current team, Williams.

"Williams is a team I have such affection," Massa said. "I (will) keep racing and will give my best to make a great second part of the championship...

"I want to thank Claire (Williams) for the opportunity I had to be part of this team that is in my heart — for all the mechanics, engineers and all the people who are part of my history of my career at Williams."

