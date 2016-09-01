F1: Felipe Massa to retire at end of 2016 season

Story highlights
(CNN)Felipe Massa will retire at the end of the 2016 Formula One season, the Williams Racing driver has announced.
The Brazilian - a veteran of 242 grand prix - posted a seven-minute video message on his official Facebook page, Thursday, confirming his departure after 15 years in Formula One.
Massa, 35, said his career have given him "great pride, joy and happiness" before going on to thank a long list of people who have supported him including his current team, Williams.
"Williams is a team I have such affection," Massa said. "I (will) keep racing and will give my best to make a great second part of the championship...
"I want to thank Claire (Williams) for the opportunity I had to be part of this team that is in my heart — for all the mechanics, engineers and all the people who are part of my history of my career at Williams."
The Brazilian joined the British racing team in 2014 after eight years at Ferrari, who he joined from Sauber in 2006.
Massa's most successful period in the sport was with Ferrari, winning eleven races — his first at 2006 Turkish Grand Prix — and 36 podiums — he would clock up five more top three finishes with Williams.
The high point of his career came in 2008 when he came second in the drivers' championship losing out to Lewis Hamilton (then at McLaren) in a dramatic final race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The low point came less than a year later, when his helmet was struck by stray suspension spring from Rubens Barrichello's Brawn car during qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix.
The impact fractured his skull leaving him fighting for his life in intensive care. After emergency surgery above his left eye and a subsequent operation to fit a titanium plate to strengthen the skull, Massa made a full recovery allowing him to return for the 2010 season.
Massa's announcement comes ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix — the 14th of the 21-race season — at Monza with Williams currently fifth place in the constructors' standings two points behind Force India.
Massa has his home grand prix at Interlagos to look forward to on November 13 before bringing the curtain down on his career in Abu Dhabi two weeks later.