F1: Felipe Massa to retire at end of 2016 season

Story highlights Felipe Massa confirms F1 retirement effective at the end of this season

Massa has enjoyed 11 wins and 41 podiums

The Brazilian has driven for the likes of Ferrari, Sauber and Williams

(CNN) Felipe Massa will retire at the end of the 2016 Formula One season, the Williams Racing driver has announced.

The Brazilian - a veteran of 242 grand prix - posted a seven-minute video message on his official Facebook page, Thursday, confirming his departure after 15 years in Formula One.

Massa, 35, said his career have given him "great pride, joy and happiness" before going on to thank a long list of people who have supported him including his current team, Williams.

"Williams is a team I have such affection," Massa said. "I (will) keep racing and will give my best to make a great second part of the championship...

"I want to thank Claire (Williams) for the opportunity I had to be part of this team that is in my heart — for all the mechanics, engineers and all the people who are part of my history of my career at Williams."

JUST WATCHED Felipe Massa's dream circuit Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Felipe Massa's dream circuit 01:26

Read More