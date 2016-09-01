Breaking News

Zika found in mosquitoes in Miami Beach

By Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

Updated 4:15 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

(CNN)Mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus have been identified in Miami Beach, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Thursday.

It's the first finding of Zika-carrying mosquitoes in the continental United States.
The three mosquito samples that tested positive were from the area in Miami Beach that was previously identified as an area of local transmission. Ninety-five other samples tested negative, according to the department.
    "This is disappointing but not surprising," said Adam Putnam, the Florida commissioner of agriculture.
    Mosquito-control measures and mosquito trapping are already in place in the area.
    "We already knew because of human cases [that] Zika transmission was occurring; positive pools are just further indication that transmission is still occurring in the area," CDC spokeswoman Candice Hoffmann said.
