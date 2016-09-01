Zika found in mosquitoes in Miami Beach

(CNN) Mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus have been identified in Miami Beach, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Thursday.

It's the first finding of Zika-carrying mosquitoes in the continental United States.

The three mosquito samples that tested positive were from the area in Miami Beach that was previously identified as an area of local transmission . Ninety-five other samples tested negative, according to the department.

"This is disappointing but not surprising," said Adam Putnam, the Florida commissioner of agriculture.

