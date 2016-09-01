Story highlights Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point evacuating 209 patients

(CNN) A Florida hospital is evacuating 209 patients overnight after an electrical fire erupted in the generator room of the facility.

The fire at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson started on Wednesday night, according to spokesman Doug Tobin of Pasco County.

It knocked out power in several parts of the hospital, but some was restored a few hours later, he said.

Dozens of patients have been taken to surrounding hospitals and will continue to be moved all night because Regional Medical Center has no backup power, which is required to hold patients.

Patients in critical condition will be moved first, officials said.

