Florida hospital evacuating hundreds of patients after fire breaks out

By Faith Karimi and Christine Sever, CNN

Updated 2:39 AM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Story highlights

  • Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point evacuating 209 patients
  • The fire started Wednesday night in the generator room

(CNN) A Florida hospital is evacuating 209 patients overnight after an electrical fire erupted in the generator room of the facility.

The fire at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson started on Wednesday night, according to spokesman Doug Tobin of Pasco County.
    It knocked out power in several parts of the hospital, but some was restored a few hours later, he said.
    Dozens of patients have been taken to surrounding hospitals and will continue to be moved all night because Regional Medical Center has no backup power, which is required to hold patients.
    Patients in critical condition will be moved first, officials said.
    Various agencies are assisting with the evacuations, including the sheriff's office and five fire units. No injuries have been reported.
    The hospital is a 290-bed acute care facility founded in 1981. It serves Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties, according to its website.
    Hudson is about 100 miles from Orlando.
