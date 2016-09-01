The 2016 Vladimir Putin calendar
Front page – A Russian paper has published a 2016 calendar featuring photos of Vladimir Putin and quotes from the Russian president. The cover: "The more kindness and love there will be, the more confident and stronger we will be. And it means we will definitely succeed!"
January – "Christmas fills the hearts of millions of Russians with joy. This holiday harks back to the beginning of our spiritual traditions, to the ideals of love and mercy which have for centuries united the nation and helped us to hold out in times of tough challenges and difficulties."
February – "Russia has got infinite nature! It was given to us - yes, that's the right word -by God!"
March – "I like all Russian women. I personally think Russian women are the most talented and the most beautiful."
April – "A love for sport is established in childhood, in a family. A love for sport is inconsistent with tobacco, with alcohol, and with drugs."
May – "Victory Day is our joint holiday because the Great Patriotic War was a battle for the future of humanity. Our fathers and grandfathers went through unbearable suffering, sacrifices and losses. They were fighting till the death. They showed us an example of nobility and true patriotism."
June – "What should you live for? I think -- for kids, for grandkids -- it's been always worth living for our motherland. And it's worth it today and in the future to live for it and to create. What else?"
July – "My enthusiasm for active sport, like for many others, came during youth. And it hasn't changed over the years."
August – "As for fishing, I love it and always take what are unfortunately rare chances to sit with some fishing tackle."
September – "The generosity of the soul of our people doesn't run dry. Their kindness, tenderness, cordiality, the kindest noble human feelings and intentions don't end."
October – "No one will succeed in gaining military superiority over Russia. Our army is modern, effective and -- as they now say -- polite and formidable. We have enough will, force and courage to protect our freedom."
November – "Dogs and I have very warm feelings for one another."
December – "Dear friends! The New Year is coming. It's time to say the warmest words to your loved ones, to thank them for their understanding and reliability, their patience and care. Happy holiday!"
Back page – "I think a lifetime is not long enough to visit all corners of our country -- even those most bright and authentic ones."