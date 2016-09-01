Story highlights Russian President Vladimir Putin plays hosts to schoolboys from Eton College

School says the students organized private visit to Kremlin on their own

(CNN) It's not every day that you get to drop into the Kremlin and have Russian President Vladimir Putin as your host. But that's exactly what happened to schoolboys from Britain's prestigious Eton College.

And their schoolmasters didn't even know about it.

"This was a private visit by a small group of boys (organized) entirely at their own initiative and independently of the college," the school said of last week's visit.

And it seems the Russian Embassy in London may have been none the wiser, too.

