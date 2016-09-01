Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pope wants caring for environment added to 7 acts of mercy

By Angela Dewan and Lindsay Isaac, CNN

Updated 11:41 AM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

science of climate change explainer orig_00002206
science of climate change explainer orig_00002206

    JUST WATCHED

    Scientists: Climate change is happening

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scientists: Climate change is happening 01:45

Story highlights

  • Pope says the poor are most vulnerable to climate change
  • Sins against the environment should be acknowledged, pope says

(CNN)Pope Francis proposed on Thursday that caring for the environment be added to the traditional seven works of mercy that Christians are called to perform, which include feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.

The Pope, who has been a vocal advocate for action against climate change, said the faithful should use the holy year to ask forgiveness for their "sins" against the environment and to "acknowledge our sins against creation, the poor and future generations," according to official Vatican media.
    "In our rapidly changing and increasingly globalized world, many new forms of poverty are appearing. In response to them, we need to be creative in developing new and practical forms of charitable outreach as concrete expressions of the way of mercy," he said.
    The Pope made his comments in a message to mark the church's World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, which he instituted last year to highlight his ecological concerns.
    Nobel prize winner tells Clinton: Tax fossil fuels
    Read More

    'Care for our common home'

    The Christian faith encourages the practice of seven corporal and seven spiritual works of mercy. The spiritual works include such acts as admonishing sinners and praying for others.
    "We usually think of the works of mercy individually and in relation to a specific initiative: hospitals for the sick, soup kitchens for the hungry, shelters for the homeless, schools for those to be educated, the confessional and spiritual direction for those needing counsel and forgiveness ... But if we look at the works of mercy as a whole, we see that the object of mercy is human life itself and everything it embraces," the Pope said.
    India&#39;s drought of 1972 is a reference point to calculate the age of Vyjayanta Ithape, 70. Ithape, seen here in March, gave birth to a son and also lost her husband that year. She now lives alone in the town of Chincholi, which has been relying on water tankers for the past three years. &quot;This one is unlike any other drought in the past,&quot; she told photographer Harsha Vadlamani. &quot;We have grain to eat but no water to drink.&quot;
    Photos:
    India's drought of 1972 is a reference point to calculate the age of Vyjayanta Ithape, 70. Ithape, seen here in March, gave birth to a son and also lost her husband that year. She now lives alone in the town of Chincholi, which has been relying on water tankers for the past three years. "This one is unlike any other drought in the past," she told photographer Harsha Vadlamani. "We have grain to eat but no water to drink."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    A blackbuck, aka the Indian antelope, sprints across a road in Beed, India. Farmers say the drying up of watering holes in the jungles has led to an increase in wild animals on their farms.
    Photos:
    A blackbuck, aka the Indian antelope, sprints across a road in Beed, India. Farmers say the drying up of watering holes in the jungles has led to an increase in wild animals on their farms.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    A man rushes with a water drum as a water tanker arrives in Latur, India.
    Photos:
    A man rushes with a water drum as a water tanker arrives in Latur, India.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Dead trees dot the hills near Dharur, India. In 2015, the state of Marathwada received only 49% of what is considered normal rainfall, according to Vadlamani.
    Photos:
    Dead trees dot the hills near Dharur, India. In 2015, the state of Marathwada received only 49% of what is considered normal rainfall, according to Vadlamani.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    A family in Latur gets a borewell dug at the height of the water crisis.
    Photos:
    A family in Latur gets a borewell dug at the height of the water crisis.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Jaldoot Express, a train bringing in water from Meraj, India, is emptied at the railway station in Latur.
    Photos:
    Jaldoot Express, a train bringing in water from Meraj, India, is emptied at the railway station in Latur.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    A four-member band plays at a wedding in Manjrath, India. &quot;If not for the drought, the wedding would have been a much (more) lavish affair,&quot; said a relative attending the wedding.
    Photos:
    A four-member band plays at a wedding in Manjrath, India. "If not for the drought, the wedding would have been a much (more) lavish affair," said a relative attending the wedding.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    Women in Karigaon, India, draw water from a well that is replenished once a day with water from tankers.
    Photos:
    Women in Karigaon, India, draw water from a well that is replenished once a day with water from tankers.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    A woman uses a tumbler to fill her pot from a small puddle on the bed of a well in Atola, India.
    Photos:
    A woman uses a tumbler to fill her pot from a small puddle on the bed of a well in Atola, India.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Every year, thousands of farmers and landless farm workers from the Marathwada region migrate to western Maharashtra and neighboring Karnataka to harvest sugarcane for the mills there, usually for a period of six months. Here, migrants returning from Karnataka transfer to smaller vehicles in Dharur before traveling back to their respective villages.
    Photos:
    Every year, thousands of farmers and landless farm workers from the Marathwada region migrate to western Maharashtra and neighboring Karnataka to harvest sugarcane for the mills there, usually for a period of six months. Here, migrants returning from Karnataka transfer to smaller vehicles in Dharur before traveling back to their respective villages.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    A cattle fodder camp in Siddewadi, India. The state government has opened 327 such camps in the three heavily-affected districts of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad, providing water and fodder to over 300,000 cattle.
    Photos:
    A cattle fodder camp in Siddewadi, India. The state government has opened 327 such camps in the three heavily-affected districts of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad, providing water and fodder to over 300,000 cattle.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Deubai Disle, 60, winnows the family&#39;s harvest of bajra (pearl millet) in Dislewadi, India. She said the yield from the 12-acre farm was only 1,000 kilograms against the normal yield of 5,000 kilograms.
    Photos:
    Deubai Disle, 60, winnows the family's harvest of bajra (pearl millet) in Dislewadi, India. She said the yield from the 12-acre farm was only 1,000 kilograms against the normal yield of 5,000 kilograms.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    Baliram Jadhav, a 40-year-old farmer, waits on the operating table for anesthesia before a surgery to remove kidney stones in Latur. Jadhav blames the stones on the water he had been drinking water from a borewell, which he says is more alkaline than the water he used to drink from his well, which dried up two years ago. He lived with the pain for two years until he finally borrowed money for a procedure.
    Photos:
    Baliram Jadhav, a 40-year-old farmer, waits on the operating table for anesthesia before a surgery to remove kidney stones in Latur. Jadhav blames the stones on the water he had been drinking water from a borewell, which he says is more alkaline than the water he used to drink from his well, which dried up two years ago. He lived with the pain for two years until he finally borrowed money for a procedure.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    The lack of work in villages during the summer months has forced many farmer families to migrate to cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Here, a migrant family from Nanded, India, spends an evening at a Mumbai playground, just outside an open ground where a number of families have set up camp.
    Photos:
    The lack of work in villages during the summer months has forced many farmer families to migrate to cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Here, a migrant family from Nanded, India, spends an evening at a Mumbai playground, just outside an open ground where a number of families have set up camp.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    01 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED14 cnnphotos Drought India RESTRICTED
    He suggested that "human life itself and everything it embraces" includes caring for the Earth.
    "So let me propose a complement to the two traditional sets of seven: may the works of mercy also include care for our common home," he said.
    "Global warming continues, due in part to human activity: 2015 was the warmest year on record, and 2016 will likely be warmer still. This is leading to ever more severe droughts, floods, fires and extreme weather events," the Pope added.
    Will climate change stop the Summer Olympics?
    "Climate change is also contributing to the heart-rending refugee crisis. The world's poor, though least responsible for climate change, are most vulnerable and already suffering its impact," he said.

    'Reckless' behavior

    On Thursday the Pope tweeted, "God gave us the earth 'to till and to keep' in a balanced and respectful way."
    In June last year, the Pope issued a stern encyclical on the environment, slamming a slew of energy-guzzling modern trends including the heedless worship of technology, our addiction to fossil fuels and compulsive consumerism.
    He said then that humanity's "reckless" behavior had pushed the planet to a perilous "breaking point," adding that "doomsday predictions" could not "be met with irony or disdain."