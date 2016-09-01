(CNN) The list of celebrities participating in this year's Stand Up To Cancer telethon has just gotten even more impressive.

CNN has confirmed that Viola Davis, Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Matt Bomer, Dave Franco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Rob Riggle, Tony Hale, Terry Crews, Mel B and Bree Turner, will all be part of Stand Up To Cancer's fifth telethon.

These stars join a slew of big names including Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Anna Kendrick, Josh Gad, Niecy Nash, Eric Stonestreet, Alison Sweeney, Marcia Cross and SU2C co-founder Katie Couric. Bradley Cooper is an executive producer of the broadcast.

SU2C is an organization started in 2008 to help raise funds for cancer research. Its first telethon aired September 5, 2008; it has held one every two years since.

Read More