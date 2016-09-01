Rob Kardashian: I'm no longer diabetic

Story highlights
(CNN)Rob Kardashian is finally speaking out about his life, his love and his health.
In the reality star's most extensive interview in years, he and fiancée Blac Chyna have landed on the cover of People.
Kardashian, 29, talked about his hospitalization last year because of complications from diabetes, which he called "a big-time scare."
"I had found out I had type 2 diabetes six months before, but I stopped taking my insulin," he said. "I didn't enjoy the routine."
The youngest of the Kardashian siblings (and the only boy) said he felt like he was going to die. It was the wake-up call he needed to change his lifestyle, he said.
At his heaviest the 6'1 Kardashian said he was about 300 pounds, and it was his weight gain which led to him becoming reclusive and missing sister Kim's wedding to rapper Kanye West in Italy in 2014.
"I'm upset I missed my sister's wedding, but it was a personal decision," said Kardashian who skipped the nuptials to avoid the paparazzi.
Kardashian said he is now diabetes-free. And while he's not comfortable at his current weight of 285 lbs, he is vowing to not go into hiding again.
He credits the love of Chyna, with whom he is expecting his first child, with pulling him out of the darkness. The pair were friends and Kardashian said he turned to her for advice.
"She's surrounded me with a lot of positivity," he said. "From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends."
Their E! reality show, "Rob & Chyna," premieres on September 11.