Rob Kardashian: I'm no longer diabetic

(CNN) Rob Kardashian is finally speaking out about his life, his love and his health.

Kardashian, 29, talked about his hospitalization last year because of complications from diabetes, which he called "a big-time scare."

"I had found out I had type 2 diabetes six months before, but I stopped taking my insulin," he said. "I didn't enjoy the routine."

The youngest of the Kardashian siblings (and the only boy) said he felt like he was going to die. It was the wake-up call he needed to change his lifestyle, he said.

