Hailee Steinfeld on 'The Edge of Seventeen' and its John Hughes 'vibe'

Hailee Steinfeld, 19, hopes her new movie, "The Edge Of Seventeen," will accomplish something important: showing teens they're not alone.

"It's a very honest telling of being a teenager in this world today and growing up and taking every single flaw there is and embracing them," Steinfeld told CNN. "It's a coming of age story for everybody in it."

Steinfeld plays Nadine, a teen who can't seem to fit in. It's your classic narrative, played out in movies countless times before, but Steinfeld is hoping to bring it to a new generation of viewers.

"It's got a very sort of John 'Hughes-y' vibe to it which I'm very excited to sort of give to my generation in a way," she said.

