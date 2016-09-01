Amid legal troubles, Chris Brown releases new song

Story highlights
- The singer tweeted out a new dance tune Wednesday
- Brown on Instagram: "I'm just gonna turn the other cheek and drop some music"
(CNN)In the midst of his latest legal troubles, Chris Brown is still working.
The singer dropped a new song, "What Would You Do," on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was arrested for an alleged of assault with a deadly weapon.
The lyrics of the dance tune include, "What do you do, fighting for your life when no one's on your side? / I can't stand to lose you, see you're in too deep with nowhere to hide."
On Tuesday police responded to Brown's Los Angeles home after a woman accused him of threatening her with a gun. The star was booked and later released on $250,000 bail.
Brown posted an Instagram video before the song's release in which he said "Yo, you know all this b***s*** going on man, I'm just gonna turn the other cheek and drop some music."
He later tweeted a link to the song on Soundcloud and said simply "Music."
Brown's next court date has been scheduled for September 20. His latest arrest follows years of bad behavior, including a conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.