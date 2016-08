Amid legal troubles, Chris Brown releases new song

Singer Chris Brown has managed to intrigue -- and infuriate -- the public since he first burst onto the scene in 2005. Here's a timeline of his troubled history.

Brown's legal troubles began when Los Angeles police responded to a 911 call that a woman was assaulted on a Hollywood street just after midnight on February 8. They found his girlfriend, Rihanna, then 20, with a badly bruised face. Brown, then 19, turned himself into police hours before he and Rihanna were to perform at the Grammys.

Brown agreed to plead guilty to a felony assault charge in the Rihanna beating at a June 22 hearing. The plea deal included five years' probation, 1,400 hours of "labor-oriented service" and a yearlong domestic-violence counseling program.

The judge asked Rihanna to appear in court to hear details of the order requiring Brown to stay 50 yards away from her -- 10 yards if the two appeared at the same industry event together. Here she appears with her attorney, Donald Etra.

On the day Brown was sentenced in the assault, a probation report revealed he and Rihanna were involved in at least two other incidents of domestic violence before the February 2009 attack. One in Europe in fall 2008 involved Rihanna slapping Brown during an argument, and Brown responded by shoving her into a wall, the report said.

Chris Brown posted a video apology for the assault. "I have told Rihanna countless times, and I'm telling you today, that I'm truly, truly sorry in that I wasn't able to handle the situation both differently and better," he said.

September 2009: Brown and his mother appeared on CNN's "Larry King Live" in his first TV interview since his arrest. "I've said countless times how sorry I am to Rihanna, and I just accepted full responsibility," Brown said. "But it's just one of those things I wish I could have relived and just handled totally different."