Apple, OMA and NASA nominated for the London Design Museum's Beazley Designs of the Year

Updated 1:47 AM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

This running shoe is a true collaboration (Adidas&#39; sustainability team, design team, Alexander Taylor, Parley for the Oceans and Sea Shepherd are all nominated). The design with Parley is the first running shoe to use illegal deep-sea gillnets and recycled ocean plastic. It&#39;s exclusive though -- only 100 pairs were made
Adidas x Parley running shoeThis running shoe is a true collaboration (Adidas' sustainability team, design team, Alexander Taylor, Parley for the Oceans and Sea Shepherd are all nominated). The design with Parley is the first running shoe to use illegal deep-sea gillnets and recycled ocean plastic. It's exclusive though -- only 100 pairs were made
The Beazley Designs of the Year enters its ninth incarnation with a raft of new nominees for 2016. Bringing together all fields of design, the awards celebrate elegance and excellence, but also practical solutions which may well become the staples of our future lives.

Pictured: BIG, Bjarke Ingels Group, VIA 57 West. Ingels' firm steers clear of Manhattan's traditional silhouettes, occupying a spot on the island's periphery with a sharp, scooped out structure so bold it requires a new word to define it: the "courtscraper".
The Beazley Designs of the Year enters its ninth incarnation with a raft of new nominees for 2016. Bringing together all fields of design, the awards celebrate elegance and excellence, but also practical solutions which may well become the staples of our future lives.

Pictured: BIG, Bjarke Ingels Group, VIA 57 West. Ingels' firm steers clear of Manhattan's traditional silhouettes, occupying a spot on the island's periphery with a sharp, scooped out structure so bold it requires a new word to define it: the "courtscraper".
David Bowie&#39;s parting gift for his adoring fans was not only beautiful to listen to, but beautiful to look at. Barnbrook&#39;s Unicode Blackstar symbol adorned the album cover and marketing material. The design became open sourced after Bowie&#39;s death, allowing it to spread, like his music, around the world.
Jonathan Barnbrook, BlackstarDavid Bowie's parting gift for his adoring fans was not only beautiful to listen to, but beautiful to look at. Barnbrook's Unicode Blackstar symbol adorned the album cover and marketing material. The design became open sourced after Bowie's death, allowing it to spread, like his music, around the world.
Life without gravity gets complicated pretty fast, and some previous solutions were pretty inelegant. For instance until now astronauts were reliant upon drinking through straws. No more, however. A team at the NASA Johnson Space Center and the IRPI LLC devised the Space Cup, utilizing capillary forces and surface tension to replicate an Earth-like drinking experience aboard the International Space Station.
Space CupLife without gravity gets complicated pretty fast, and some previous solutions were pretty inelegant. For instance until now astronauts were reliant upon drinking through straws. No more, however. A team at the NASA Johnson Space Center and the IRPI LLC devised the Space Cup, utilizing capillary forces and surface tension to replicate an Earth-like drinking experience aboard the International Space Station.
Apple&#39;s advertising campaign celebrating the iPhone&#39;s camera and the lives of their users around the world demonstrated our changing relationship with the medium -- and helped shift millions of handsets.
Apple and TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Shot on iPhone: World GalleryApple's advertising campaign celebrating the iPhone's camera and the lives of their users around the world demonstrated our changing relationship with the medium -- and helped shift millions of handsets.
Designed as an architectural extension of the Songhua River in Heilongjiang, China, the Harbin Opera House&#39;s curvilinear design echoes into the interior, with a Grand Theater lobby bending forms with Hadidesque aplomb.
MAD Architects, Harbin Opera HouseDesigned as an architectural extension of the Songhua River in Heilongjiang, China, the Harbin Opera House's curvilinear design echoes into the interior, with a Grand Theater lobby bending forms with Hadidesque aplomb.
The Drinkable Book certainly lives up to its name. The text provides lifesaving information about of water issues and crises, while its pages are made of germ-killing silver filter paper. One filter can purify 100 liters of water.
Brian Gartside, Aaron Stephenson and Dr Theresa Dankovic, Drinkable BookThe Drinkable Book certainly lives up to its name. The text provides lifesaving information about of water issues and crises, while its pages are made of germ-killing silver filter paper. One filter can purify 100 liters of water.
A university campus building likened to a man-made cliff, its tiered structure is not unlike the terraces of Machu Picchu and designed with external circulation throughout.
Grafton Architects, Arena for Learning, UTEC, Lima, PeruA university campus building likened to a man-made cliff, its tiered structure is not unlike the terraces of Machu Picchu and designed with external circulation throughout.
One of the lightest bikes in the world with a carbon-fibre frame and an even weight distribution, the OKO is a departure from the normal back-heavy electronic two-wheelers.
Lars Larsen, Bjarke Ingels and Jens Martin Skibsted, OKO e-bikeOne of the lightest bikes in the world with a carbon-fibre frame and an even weight distribution, the OKO is a departure from the normal back-heavy electronic two-wheelers.
Want to live like a dragonfly, if only for a few moments? The augmented reality conjured up by Marshmallow Laser Feast allows you to see through the -- often enhanced -- eyes of forest animals and experience nature from a totally different perspective.
Marshmallow Laser Feast, In the Eyes of the AnimalWant to live like a dragonfly, if only for a few moments? The augmented reality conjured up by Marshmallow Laser Feast allows you to see through the -- often enhanced -- eyes of forest animals and experience nature from a totally different perspective.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://oma.eu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;OMA&lt;/a&gt; has transformed an early twentieth century distillery in Milan into a unusual complex featuring a exhibition pavilion, tower and cinema. A worthy addition to the Prada empire, complimenting its extensive art holdings.
OMA, Fondazione PradaOMA has transformed an early twentieth century distillery in Milan into a unusual complex featuring a exhibition pavilion, tower and cinema. A worthy addition to the Prada empire, complimenting its extensive art holdings.
The Southbank has a neo-brutalist addition to its skyline with the Switch House, the late but well received extension to Tate Modern. Keeping close to the style of the original power station&#39;s brickwork, architecture firm Herzog &amp;amp; de Meuron&#39;s extruded shape provides a multitude of open, well lit spaces.
Herzog & de Meuron, Tate Modern Switch HouseThe Southbank has a neo-brutalist addition to its skyline with the Switch House, the late but well received extension to Tate Modern. Keeping close to the style of the original power station's brickwork, architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron's extruded shape provides a multitude of open, well lit spaces.
Yves Behar, Illgu Cha, Sarah Neurnberger, Steven Overman and Danielle Atkins are all nominated for their new take on a retro classic. A childhood favorite of the likes of &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; director JJ Abrams, the iconic Kodak camera makes a return 50 years after it was introduced with dual analog and digital capabilities.
Kodak Super 8 cameraYves Behar, Illgu Cha, Sarah Neurnberger, Steven Overman and Danielle Atkins are all nominated for their new take on a retro classic. A childhood favorite of the likes of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director JJ Abrams, the iconic Kodak camera makes a return 50 years after it was introduced with dual analog and digital capabilities.
Based in the three kilometer square neighborhood of Dharavi, Mumbai, the design museum is a first, featuring a nomadic exhibition space, promoting design as a tool for social change and innovation.
Amanda Pinatih and Jorge Mañes Rubio, Design Museum DharaviBased in the three kilometer square neighborhood of Dharavi, Mumbai, the design museum is a first, featuring a nomadic exhibition space, promoting design as a tool for social change and innovation.
While some top designers are veering towards off the peg convenience, Unmade is a London-based fashion start up creating bespoke knitwear you can edit online: designed by the designer, edited by you.
Ben Alun-Jones, Hal Watts & Kirsty Emery, UnmadeWhile some top designers are veering towards off the peg convenience, Unmade is a London-based fashion start up creating bespoke knitwear you can edit online: designed by the designer, edited by you.
A lab in a box is not a new concept, but Post/Biotics allows the public to test natural substances in the search for new antibiotics -- vital research for scientists confronted by increasingly resistant strains.
Vidhi Mehta, Post/BioticsA lab in a box is not a new concept, but Post/Biotics allows the public to test natural substances in the search for new antibiotics -- vital research for scientists confronted by increasingly resistant strains.
Zen was the buzzword for Green&#39;s creations, evoking images of samurai, gurus and purity. With no interviews or accompanying words after the show, the designer&#39;s work remains as mysterious as a geisha&#39;s smile.&lt;br /&gt;
Craig Green, Spring/Summer 2015Zen was the buzzword for Green's creations, evoking images of samurai, gurus and purity. With no interviews or accompanying words after the show, the designer's work remains as mysterious as a geisha's smile.
Taking elements from the channel&#39;s 1982 logo, the rebrand deconstructed the composition into crystal-like blocks that grew, pulsed and transformed in indents directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, featuring new fonts from Neville Brody.
Channel 4, DBLG and Brody Associates, Channel 4 rebrandTaking elements from the channel's 1982 logo, the rebrand deconstructed the composition into crystal-like blocks that grew, pulsed and transformed in indents directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, featuring new fonts from Neville Brody.
Luke&#39;s electric two-wheel scooter utilizes swappable modular batteries, accessed via battery vending machine and charging points.
Horace Luke, Gogoro Smartscooter and GoStationLuke's electric two-wheel scooter utilizes swappable modular batteries, accessed via battery vending machine and charging points.
Magallanes found inspiration in Almadía&#39;s archives when drawing up his distinct covers, toying with the absurd but keeping it light with his use of bold primary colors.
Alejandro Magallanes, Almadía book coversMagallanes found inspiration in Almadía's archives when drawing up his distinct covers, toying with the absurd but keeping it light with his use of bold primary colors.
(CNN)Album art from David Bowie, a NASA space cup and an Apple advertising campaign are among the nominees for the prestigious Beazley Designs of the Year 2016.

Previous winners include the London 2012 Olympic torch and Zaha Hadid's Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Entering its ninth incarnation, the awards, hosted by the Design Museum in London, feature a raft of new nominees from all walks of design. The six categories, separated into the fields of architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transport, are represented by 67 individuals and collaborations from all corners of the globe.
    High profile nominees include the Tate Modern Switch House on London's Southbank and Bjarke Ingels' "courtscraper", VIA 57 West in New York. On the smaller scale there's nods to a drinkable book, that advises users who can then tear out a page and use its germ-killing paper to filter water. STI testing kits and videogames also make the various shortlists, which focus on excellence, elegance, but also practical solutions to everyday problems.
      Nominees will be on display at the Design Museum's new home in Kensington, London from November 24, with the awards handed out for category winners and overall winner on January 26.
      Scroll through the gallery about to see a selection of the nominees.