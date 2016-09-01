Story highlights Weather has previously hampered search efforts for American climbers

Ogre 2 is one of the steepest mountains in the region

(CNN) Improved weather conditions will allow helicopters to join the search Saturday for two American climbers missing after an attempt to scale one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan, a family spokesman for one of the missing men said.

Kyle Dempster and Scott Adamson, from Utah, set out early August 21 to climb the north face of Ogre 2, near the Choktoi Glacier, authorities said.

The two men have not been seen since August 22, the day before a storm hit the mountain, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for their rescue.

A weather window opening up Saturday -- the first break in the weather in 10 days -- will allow Pakistani military helicopters to join the search, Jonathan Thesenga, a family spokesperson for Dempster, said in a statement.

"We have been in communication with the Pakistan military and they assure us that two Pakistani military helicopters will be starting the search," he said.

Read More