Magnitude-7.1 quake strikes off New Zealand

(CNN) A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck early Friday off the coast of New Zealand, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a Pacific-wide warning, but a "very small" tsunami hit the northern coast of New Zealand, USGS geophysicist John Bellini said.

The quake, centered 30 kilometers (19 miles) beneath the Earth's surface, struck 569 kilometers (352 miles) northeast of Wellington, New Zealand.

It was powerful enough to wake up residents in Auckland, hundreds of kilometers away from the epicenter, Auckland-based journalist Aroha Hathaway said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.