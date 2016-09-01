Magnitude-7.1 quake strikes off New Zealand

Story highlights A "very small" tsunami hit the northern coast of New Zealand, the USGS says

Auckland resident: "The house starts to shake, and it was a long, long rolling earthquake"

(CNN) A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck early Friday off the coast of New Zealand, the US Geological Survey said.

The undersea quake triggered a "very small" tsunami that hit the country's northern coast, USGS geophysicist John Bellini said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a Pacific-wide warning for the potentially destructive ocean waves.

The quake, centered 30 kilometers (19 miles) beneath the Earth's surface, struck 569 kilometers (352 miles) northeast of Wellington, New Zealand.

It was powerful enough to wake up residents in Auckland, hundreds of kilometers west of the epicenter, Auckland-based journalist Aroha Hathaway said.

