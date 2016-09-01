Story highlights CNN correspondent Mallika Kapur grew up in Kolkata

She often ran into Mother Teresa as her mother volunteered for her organization

She's proud her hometown will be known for producing a saint

Mallika Kapur is a CNN International correspondent based in Hong Kong.

(CNN) I had a pretty ordinary childhood in the Indian city of Kolkata. I was part of a happy, healthy, close knit family. My sisters and I went to school, played some sport, hung out with our friends.

When we could, we tagged along with our mother when she did volunteer work. It had the reassuring rhythm of a routine life. Back then, I had no idea I was witnessing history, and the work of a saint, taking place.

My mother was, and still is, part of a group called the Co-Workers of the Missionaries of Charity.

It's a community of local volunteers -- largely women, of varying age and from different religions -- who assisted Mother Teresa, and now her group of nuns, in any way they could.

Head girl Mallika Kapur (L) carries the Loreto House school flag.

My mother would go to Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, Mother Teresa's shelter for abandoned babies and children, to tutor children who were being adopted by European families.

Read More