Canadian women Instagram elaborate trip before Australia drug arrest

(CNN) Two Canadian women who documented a lavish cruise trip to Australia on Instagram could face life in prison after police say they seized 95 kilograms of cocaine from their ship docked in Sydney Harbour.

Coconut water detox 💧🔅 A photo posted by @melinar___ on Aug 18, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Melina Roberge, 23, and Isabelle Lagacé, 28 -- as well as a third Canadian, 63-year-old Andre Tamine, who could also face a life sentence -- were refused bail this week, a source close to the case told CNN.

The three have been charged with importing drugs of a commercial volume into the country, Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

🌵🏁✔️ #peru2k16 A photo posted by @melinar___ on Aug 5, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT

The haul reportedly has a street value of around AUD$30 million ($23 million), and police told CNN affiliate Channel 7 that the seizure was Australia's biggest-ever drug bust through a "passenger stream."

The roles of the three arrested were yet to be determined, police said, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

