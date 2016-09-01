Venezuela protests: Demonstrators flood streets, demand recall vote

Story highlights Protester decries food and medicine shortages: "We are dying. ... This has to end"

Government accuses opposition of plotting violence in streets with "Takeover of Caracas"

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Protesters packed the streets of Venezuela's capital Thursday, demanding a recall vote to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Wearing white and waving flags as they marched, demonstrators blamed Maduro's government for food shortages and major economic problems

"There is no food. There is no paper. There is no medicine. We are dying," Maria Alvarez told CNN en Español. "Please, help Venezuela. This has to end. Maduro, you have to understand that your time is up."

Opposition leaders dubbed the massive demonstration "The Takeover of Caracas" and said they hoped the peaceful protest would have a historic turnout.

Crowd estimates varied greatly -- depending on who was making them.