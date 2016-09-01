Venezuela: Tensions high as protests loom

Story highlights Opposition leaders say they'll peacefully push for a referendum to remove President

Government accuses them of plotting violence in streets with "Takeover of Caracas"

(CNN) Police presence grew in Venezuela's capital Thursday as tensions simmered and protests loomed.

Opposition leaders have vowed to make their voices heard with a peaceful march dubbed "The Takeover of Caracas."

Their focus: demanding a recall referendum aimed at removing President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Venezuela's government claims the opposition has a more nefarious aim: violence in the streets. State television called for supporters of the government to march in an "anti-coup" protest.

"Anyone who tries to undermine peace in the country will be arrested," said lawmaker Diosdado Cabello, a prominent politician in Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

