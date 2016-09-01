Venezuela protests: Demonstrators demand vote to recall President

Story highlights Protester decries food and medicine shortages: "We are dying. ... This has to end"

Government accuses opposition of plotting violence in streets with "Takeover of Caracas"

(CNN) Police stood guard as protesters poured into the streets of Venezuela's capital Thursday.

Opposition leaders have vowed to make their voices heard with a peaceful march dubbed "The Takeover of Caracas."

Their focus: demanding a recall referendum aimed at removing President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Venezuela's government claims the opposition has a more nefarious aim: violence in the streets. State television called for supporters of the government to march in an "anti-coup" protest.

"Anyone who tries to undermine peace in the country will be arrested," lawmaker Diosdado Cabello, a prominent politician in Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said before the demonstrations.

