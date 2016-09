(CNN) Brazil's problems cannot be solved merely by a change at the top. Even with Dilma Rousseff out as President, the road ahead for Brazil won't be easy. She leaves behind an economy in its second straight year of recession, an unemployment rate of nearly 11% and a multimillion-dollar looming statewide corruption scandal that leaves almost no politician unscathed. Here's a deeper look at the major obstacles ahead for the world's ninth largest economy:

New president inherits problems Rousseff faced...

Financial crisis in Brazil

By conservative estimates, new President Michel Temer inherits about $72.5 billion, or 250 billion Brazilian real, debt, Sen. Waldemir Moka said. As Brazil continues to wade through the longest recession since the 1930s, its once burgeoning middle class is feeling the pinch. More than 11.6 million people in Brazil are unemployed, or about 11% , between April and June. There are signs the market is picking back up since Temer took office in May, but it has a lot of ground to cover.

In the last year, Brazil's economy fell 3.8%, though there are signs the market is picking back up since Temer took office. Brazil's currency has rebounded slightly against the dollar. Pro-business Temer and his team of economists have won over Wall Street , but we'll have to see how he juggles spending cuts on pensions and welfare, signature leftist policies from his predecessors.

"This is a moment of hope, to rebuild trust in Brazil. Uncertainty has come to an end. It's time to unify the country," Temer said after Rousseff's impeachment.