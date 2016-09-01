(CNN) Brazil's problems cannot be solved merely by a change at the top. Even with Dilma Rousseff out as President , the road ahead for Brazil won't be easy. She leaves behind an economy in its second straight year of recession, an unemployment rate of nearly 11% and a multimillion-dollar looming statewide corruption scandal that leaves almost no politician unscathed. Here's a deeper look at the major obstacles ahead for the world's ninth largest economy:

New president, inherits problems Rousseff faced...

New President hasn't had the greatest track record...

Temer , who was once Rousseff's deputy but is not from her party, was sworn in to finish out her term, through the next general election in 2018. While many Brazilians were in favor of Rousseff's impeachment, they aren't exactly fans of Temer, whose party is also ensnared in corruption charges. According to polls in April , many Brazilians favor a new election altogether and want Temer impeached, too.

Quem são os ministros que assumem no governo Temer https://t.co/VDoCa5rtBo pic.twitter.com/NwRLpUibV5 — Época (@RevistaEpoca) May 13, 2016

Fallout from corruption scandal is just unfolding..

More than 100 people have been arrested in the last two years, accused of involvement in an estimated $3 billion scheme in which politicians are accused of taking kickbacks from state-run oil company Petrobras. Rousseff, who once chaired Petrobras, was not personally investigated and has repeatedly denied involvement . She has accused her critics of having done far worse.

Charges against Rousseff's mentor, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appear to be ramping up. Although he hasn't been officially charged, federal police recommended charging him of accepting kickbacks for lucrative construction contracts.

Members from Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement party have also been charged in the investigation. In an interview with CNN , he denied wrongdoing but acknowledged that as President, he could face impeachment. "I am aware that if I do become the President, I, too, could be processed for any political wrongdoing," he said.

What's next for Rousseff?

Freedom fighter – As young Marxist during Brazil's military dictatorship, Dilma Rousseff was charged by a military court with subversion and jailed in November 1970. Rousseff has said she was tortured with electrical shocks by her captors during her imprisonment. Chief of staff – As former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, Rousseff took on several high-profile roles. She announced the discovery of Brazil's pre-salt oil reserves, which would have made the country self-sustainable and could have produced up to 100 billion barrels of oil. But the reserve, discovered in 2009, still remains untapped. Presidential hopeful – Rousseff campaigning for the presidency in 2010. President – Dilma Rousseff is sworn in to her first term on January 1, 2011, becoming Brazil's first female president. She's seen here with running mate Michel Temer, who has now succeeded her as president. Fighting for political life – Rousseff gestures during her testimony during her impeachment trial at the National Congress in Brasilia on August 29, 2016. Deposed – After the Senate voted for her impeachment, Rousseff was officially removed from office Wednesday afternoon.

Although lawmakers convicted Rousseff of corruption, they failed to pass a motion banning her from political office. Rousseff can never be President again, but she could give it a run in the lower offices. She left office fighting for her political life until the end, repeatedly calling the trial a coup, and effectively bringing an end to 13 years of the Worker's Party in power.

"When Brazil or when a President is impeached for a crime that they have not committed," she said, "the name we have for this in democracy -- it's not an impeachment, it is a coup."