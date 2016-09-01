'Ring of fire' solar eclipse hits African skies

Story highlights The "ring of fire" eclipse is named for the way the sun's light shines from behind the moon

The next annular eclipse will be visible in North America in August 2017

(CNN) A rare and glorious "ring of fire" solar eclipse emblazoned the skies over Africa Thursday morning, prompting skywatchers to share their views on social media.

Residents in Gabon, Congo, Tanzania and the northern part of Madagascar were treated to a direct view of the spectacle as the moon passed between the Earth and sun.

The event caused a blanket of darkness to descend over Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Read More