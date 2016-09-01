Photos: New industry rises from the ground Cash flow –



The country is believed to hold vast resources of unexploited gold, as it sits on the Birimian Greenstone mineral belt, and a new industry is rapidly developing around the precious mineral. The Ivory Coast has the fastest-growing economy in Africa, which is projected to grow 8.5% this year, and it is increasingly looking to mining to sustain this progress.The country is believed to hold vast resources of unexploited gold, as it sits on the Birimian Greenstone mineral belt, and a new industry is rapidly developing around the precious mineral. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Better prospects – Residents of central Ivorian village Angovia wash gravel in search of gold.



Thousands of laborers from the village have reportedly abandoned traditional agriculture for the greater potential rewards of the precious mineral. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Every little helps – Even tiny fragments of the gold can dramatically improve livelihoods.



A recent Reuters report found that laborers can make $430 in a few weeks of prospecting, about the same as they would from a year on a cocoa plantation. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Height of ambition – Night view of the Tongon mine in the north of the country, majority-owned by Pan-African Randgold Resources, one of the earliest gold mines, which has produced around 8 tons since 2011.



Ivory Coast has seen rapid increases in gold production in recent years. From an output of seven tons in 2010, the government is aiming to produce 22 tons this year.



Randgold CEO Mark Bristow predicts the country can overtake neighboring Ghana, which is among the world's top 10 producers, with an output of 85 tons in 2015. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Expansion plans – The Tongon mine employs around 2,000 people, according to Randgold, with the vast majority Ivorian.



The company is steadily expanding infrastructure at the site as it aims to increase production by 16% this year. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Friends in high places – Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, CEO of the Randgold Resources Marc Bristow and Ivorian Mines Minister Adama Toungara hold a gold bar coming from the Tongon gold mine during the official inauguration of the facility in 2011.



Ouatarra is a strong supporter of the gold industry and has encouraged growth through tax incentives for mining firms. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Hitting the jackpot – Work begins at the largest known reservoir of gold near the capital Yamoussoukro, with estimated reserves of 200 tons.



The Yoaoure mine will be controlled by British firm Amara Mining. The company has invested around $400 million on the site, which is expected to begin production in 2017. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Closer examination – A geologist examines a rock at the Yaoure mine site.



Amara CEO John McGloin predicts the site could produce 10 tons a year and become one of the top 10 gold mines in Africa. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Time out – Employees at work at the Agbaou gold mine in the South of the country, which opened in 2014 and is operated by Canadian company Endeavour Mining. The mine has around 850 employees. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Nerve center – Annual production at the Agbaou plant is approximately three tons, making it one of the most lucrative mines in the country. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground The prize – The first gold ingot produced at the Agbaou mine, worth over half a million dollars. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Employee inspects mineral samples at the Agbaou gold mine. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Finders keepers – A man holds a metal detector as gold diggers work in the forest of Bore village near Dimbokro, central Ivory Coast.



The government is keen to develop new sites, but has been forced to contend with a shadow industry of illegal mines. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Judicial crackdown –



UN officials estimated the vast site employed 16,000 workers and produced gold worth almost $100 million a year. Ivory Coast authorities recently shut down a site near the village of Gamina, allegedly controlled by a rogue army officer.UN officials estimated the vast site employed 16,000 workers and produced gold worth almost $100 million a year. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: New industry rises from the ground Under the radar – The government claims to have closed over 150 illegal mines in the country, but many more remain.



Human rights groups say the illegal trade is fueling violence, child labor, and organized crime. Hide Caption 15 of 16