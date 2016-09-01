Gabon erupts in post-election violence

Story highlights The Parliament building in Libreville was set on fire by protesters

Incumbent President Ali Bongo won narrowly over opposition candidate Jean Ping

(CNN) Dramatic scenes unfolded this week on the streets of Gabon's capital city of Libreville, as protesters clashed with police following word of the presidential election results.

Violence erupted Wednesday after Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya announced the results from Saturday's vote, which showed that incumbent President Ali Bongo defeated opposition candidate Jean Ping by a very slim margin: Bongo had 49.8% of the vote, while Ping, a diplomat and former African Union official, had 48.23.

The National Assembly building was set ablaze in the violent clashes.

Turnout was 59%, according to the country's election commission. Nearly 600,000 people were registered to vote.

The final results must be confirmed by the country's constitutional court within a week.

The opposition claimed the results were fraudulent and thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in protest.

