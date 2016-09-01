Gabon erupts in post-election violence

Story highlights The parliament building in Libreville was set on fire by protesters

Incumbent President Ali Bongo won narrowly over opposition candidate Jean Ping

(CNN) Dramatic scenes unfolded this week on the streets of Gabon's capital city of Libreville, as protesters clashed with police following the announcement of the presidential election results.

Supporters of Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping face off with police in Libreville on Wednesday.

Violence erupted Wednesday after Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya announced the results from Saturday's vote, which showed that incumbent President Ali Bongo defeated opposition candidate Jean Ping by a very slim margin: Bongo had 49.8 percent of the vote, while Ping had 48.23.

Several fires burned after the clashes.

The final results must be confirmed by the country's constitutional court within a week.

The opposition claimed the results were fraudulent and thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in protest.

Onlookers watch the smoke rise from a fire amid the clashes.

The parliament building was set ablaze overnight Wednesday into Thursday, as government forces tried to restore order.

