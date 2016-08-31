How you can help save the African elephant

Story highlights
- African savanna elephant populations are declining 8% per year, according to the Great Elephant Census
- Poaching is the primary cause of decline
(CNN)Poachers have devastated Africa's savannah elephant population. The Great Elephant Census reveals that in just seven years, 30% of the species has been wiped out. Unless things change, the population will be halved in less than a decade.
These organizations are working to help and protect these elephants, and you can support their efforts to keep this species from going extinct.