Photos: The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud

Jan Rose Kasmir confronts National Guard troops with a flower during a Vietnam War protest outside the Pentagon in 1967. This is one of the most memorable anti-war images from that era. It was taken by Marc Riboud, an acclaimed French photographer who died this week at the age of 93. "She was just talking, trying to catch the eye of the soldiers, maybe try to have a dialogue with them," Riboud recalled in the April 2004 issue of Smithsonian magazine. "I had the feeling the soldiers were more afraid of her than she was of the bayonets."