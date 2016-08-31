The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
Jan Rose Kasmir confronts National Guard troops with a flower during a Vietnam War protest outside the Pentagon in 1967. This is one of the most memorable anti-war images from that era. It was taken by Marc Riboud, an acclaimed French photographer who died this week at the age of 93. "She was just talking, trying to catch the eye of the soldiers, maybe try to have a dialogue with them," Riboud recalled in the April 2004 issue of Smithsonian magazine. "I had the feeling the soldiers were more afraid of her than she was of the bayonets."
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
During his long career, Riboud traveled all over the world, taking photos in countries such as China, Iran, Afghanistan, Nepal and -- as seen here -- India. He was one of the earliest members of the Magnum photo collective, joining in 1953.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
Members of a Swiss expedition return from Mount Everest in Nepal.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
Another one of Riboud's famous photos is of a man named Zazou painting the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1953.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
Children play in Shanghai, China, in 1995. Riboud was one of the first European photographers to travel into Communist China, according to Agence France-Presse.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
A statue of Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in an industrial center of Wuhan, China, in 1971. Riboud "was a terrific photographer, and of particular note was his pioneering work in China, which he first visited in the late 1950s and continued to photograph over the next three decades," said Magnum President Martin Parr.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
A street in Beijing, as seen from an antique dealer's shop in 1965.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
A man prays toward Mecca in the Saudi Arabian desert in 1974.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
Women in Tehran, Iran, walk in front of a mural of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
Men harvest wheat in China's Gansu province in 1957.
The iconic images of the late Marc Riboud
A photo of Riboud himself. "Marc's association with Magnum has been a long and fruitful one. ... Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his family," Parr said.