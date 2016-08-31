Tropical Storm Hermine takes aim at Florida

Story highlights
- Two counties order evacuations after Tropical Storm Hermine forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Hermine expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle late Thursday or early Friday
(CNN)A state of emergency has been declared for most of Florida as Tropical Storm Hermine moved through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida panhandle Wednesday.
Previously dubbed Tropical Depression Nine, it strengthened into a tropical storm with 40-mph winds Wednesday afternoon.
Two Florida counties are taking no chances with its oceanside locales. Franklin County, located just southeast of Panama City, issued a mandatory evacuation order for the coastal towns of St. George Island, Dog Island, Bald Point and Alligator Point, the county's emergency management office said.
Crawfordville Elementary School will open as a shelter at 5 p.m., the county said.
In Taylor County, farther east, evacuation orders were in place for Dekle Beach, Keaton Beach, Dark Island, Cedar Island, Steinhatchee, Spring Warrior, Econfina and Nutall Rise, CNN affiliate WTXL reported.
Hermine (pronounced "Her-MEEN") is moving north at 2 mph and is expected to make landfall in the Florida panhandle's "Big Bend" region late Thursday or early Friday, the hurricane center said.
It is then forecast to cross Florida before continuing northeast along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in 42 counties before Hermine even formed.
Parts of Florida are already feeling Hermine's effects. In Pinellas County, the southwest county that is home to Clearwater and St. Petersburg, schools have already been closed for Thursday and a flood warning is in effect.
Residents have been sharing images of high water running through neighborhoods. In one video, a man is seen paddleboarding down a street.
In nearby Tampa, the Buccaneers' final preseason NFL game against the Washington Redskins was moved from Thursday night to Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.