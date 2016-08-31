Tropical Storm Hermine takes aim at Florida

(CNN) A state of emergency has been declared for most of Florida as Tropical Storm Hermine moved through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida panhandle Wednesday.

Previously dubbed Tropical Depression Nine, it strengthened into a tropical storm with 40-mph winds Wednesday afternoon.

Crawfordville Elementary School will open as a shelter at 5 p.m., the county said.

Hermine (pronounced "Her-MEEN") is moving north at 2 mph and is expected to make landfall in the Florida panhandle's "Big Bend" region late Thursday or early Friday, the hurricane center said.

It is then forecast to cross Florida before continuing northeast along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in 42 counties before Hermine even formed.

Parts of Florida are already feeling Hermine's effects. In Pinellas County, the southwest county that is home to Clearwater and St. Petersburg, schools have already been closed for Thursday and a flood warning is in effect.

Residents have been sharing images of high water running through neighborhoods. In one video, a man is seen paddleboarding down a street.

In nearby Tampa, the Buccaneers' final preseason NFL game against the Washington Redskins was moved from Thursday night to Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.