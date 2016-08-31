Story highlights September 11, 2016, is a national day of service

(CNN) In the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the United States revealed its true colors. The stunned nation came together as a resolute community. Political rancor, sports rivalries, even road rage all subsided. And above all, a spirit of service took hold as people pitched in to do whatever they could to help the country heal.

Fifteen years later, that call to service still resounds. September 11 is now the annual National Day of Service and Remembrance. Each year, organizations across the country step up with a wide variety of volunteer opportunities.

"We anticipate activities in all 50 states," said Samantha Jo Warfield from the September 11th National Day of Service. "There will be opportunities for hundreds of thousands of volunteers to paint and refurbish homes, run food drives, spruce up schools and support veterans, soldiers and first responders."

Leona Hiraoka from the Points of Light Foundation expects more than 15,000 volunteers to participate in 30 events across the country, "From helping animals to packing a half-million meals for the needy." Points of Light will also host a large volunteer fair at the National Mall in Washington on September 11. But if you are seeking local chances to help out, Hiraoka said you can go to Points of Light's website and type in your ZIP code. You can find other local volunteer opportunities at VolunteerMatch.org.

