Story highlights White officer James Burns shot black man after responding to a call; officer has since been fired

Burns is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

(CNN) A former Atlanta police officer was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the shooting of an unarmed black man, a defense attorney told CNN.

James Burns also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of making a false statement, and two counts of violation of oath by a police officer, attorney Drew Findling said.

"He was there during the (grand jury) testimony and he is obviously devastated," Findling said. "As his attorney, I recognize the tragedy here. I am completely empathetic and two families are suffering right now."

In June, Burns responded to a call from an off-duty officer of suspicious activity at an apartment complex. Burns and two other officers saw Devaris Caine Rogers attempt to leave in a car, the district attorney's office said when the officer was arrested last month.

Burns, who is white, blocked Rogers' path to leave and fired one shot into the passenger side of his vehicle, striking Rogers, who was black, in the head and killing him, the statement said.

Read More